Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison added to its litigation bench Tuesday, taking former Winston & Strawn litigators Robert Sperling and Staci Yablon onto its litigation department in New York. Yablon was co-chair of Winston & Strawn's financial services litigation group.

August 23, 2022, 2:02 PM