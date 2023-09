News From Law.com International

Earlier this summer, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison swooped on fellow U.S. rival Kirkland & Ellis for some of London's top private equity talent in the name of Neel Sachdev. Just this week, the firm issued a further blow to Kirkland with the hire of four more partners - this time, not just in corporate - bringing widespread surprise about the rapid growth in the firm's London outfit.

September 13, 2023, 7:05 AM

