News From Law.com

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, citing growth in all five of its core practice areas, saw its overall revenue climb 10.9% to $2 billion, a firm high. Paul Weiss also crossed the $6.5 million mark in profits per equity partner for the first time, also a firm record.

Legal Services - Large Law

March 12, 2024, 4:55 PM

nature of claim: /