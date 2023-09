News From Law.com

Schulte Roth & Zabel has added Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison counsel David Curtiss as a partner in its M&A, acquisitions and securities group, the firm said Wednesday. Curtiss had been at Paul Weiss the previous three years.

September 06, 2023, 11:00 AM

