Attorneys at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison on Friday sued Spotify on behalf of a nonprofit involved with distributing mechanical royalties from streaming services to songwriters and music producers, arguing that the Sweden-based audio streaming platform is failing to comply with its obligations under the Copyright Act.

May 17, 2024, 5:37 PM

