Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison has added another M&A partner from Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, this time hiring a rising star in deal work, Nickolas Bogdanovich in New York. Bogdanovich, who made partner at Cleary in January 2024, will join Paul Weiss' mergers & acquisitions practice in its corporate department.

August 26, 2024, 2:06 PM