Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison's raid of Kirkland & Ellis this month includes a four-partner London team led by private equity giant Neel Sachdev as well as other partners in the U.S. and U.K. -- a team that could number more than ten lawyers in all.

August 14, 2023, 1:59 PM

