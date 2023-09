News From Law.com International

Paul Weiss is set to further bolster its private equity offering in London, with partners Roger Johnson, Andreas Philipson, Timothy Lowe and Cian O'Conner all set to join from Kirkland & Ellis, as well as Linklaters partner Will Aitken-Davies, people with knowledge of the move have confirmed.

September 11, 2023, 4:15 AM

