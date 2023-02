News From Law.com

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added Catherine Goodall, a capital markets and finance partner at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, to the firm's private credit practice in New York. The move comes less than a week after Akin Gump brought on White & Case private credit and special situations partner Fergus Wheeler in its London office.

February 01, 2023, 5:00 AM