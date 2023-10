News From Law.com

Karen Dunn, who came to Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison from Boies Schiller Flexner in 2020, and Kannon Shanmugam, who joined the firm in 2019 from Williams & Connolly, have been appointed co-chairs of Paul Weiss' vaunted litigation practice, the firm confirmed Wednesday.

October 26, 2023, 5:00 AM

