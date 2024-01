News From Law.com

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, not shy recently about going out and landing big name (and big dollar) laterals, has hired Linklaters public M&A partner Dan Schuster-Woldan as its new head of European public M&A in London, the firm confirmed Wednesday.

January 31, 2024, 3:44 PM

