Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, continuing to build up its corporate practice with prominent partners from rivals, has added Ravi Purohit, who was global vice chair of Latham & Watkins' energy and infrastructure group. Purohit joins as a partner in the Paul Weiss' corporate department in New York and co-head of the infrastructure practice.

September 05, 2023, 11:34 AM

