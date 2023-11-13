Paul Weiss Hires OMelveny Partner to Co-Chair Financial Serv...

News From Law.com

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison has recruited Jarryd Anderson, from O'Melveny & Myers, as a new co-chair of its financial service group. Anderson, working in the firm's corporate practice, is based in Washington, D.C. and New York. He works with clients on matters at the intersection of banking and regulatory issues. That practice area has grown in demand in Big Law, as elite law firms are increasingly catering to private funds as well as banks and private equity firms, and these entities are under closer regulatory scrutiny.

Legal Services - Large Law

November 13, 2023, 2:16 PM

nature of claim: /