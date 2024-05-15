Paul Weiss Funds New Litigation Center to Combat Hate-Driven...

News From Law.com

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, one of the most active law firms in Big Law in speaking out on social and civil rights matters, has founded the Center to Combat Hate, an organization that looks to bring "impact litigation to confront and redress hate-driven violence and intimidation." The firm said it seeks to buttress the efforts of civil rights organizations and educational institutions and conduct its own independent litigation where appropriate to "foster a more just and equitable society."

