A July 4 shooting in the Chicago suburbs that left seven dead and 50 injured will now be a referendum on the culpability of gun manufacturers regarding these types of attacks. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison has joined Chicago firm Romanucci & Blandin and Everytown Law in filing a suit against gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson, the shooer's father and the distributor and retailer that put the gun in the shooter's hands.

Illinois

September 28, 2022, 4:51 PM