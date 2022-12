News From Law.com

After a slow start to announcing year-end bonuses for associates this week, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison; Davis Polk & Wardwell; Debevoise & Plimpton; Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton; and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson becoming the latest to announce bonuses, sticking to the bonus scale set earlier by others. Other major law firms had yet to confirm, including other large New York and Chicago firms.

December 02, 2022, 10:19 AM