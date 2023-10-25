Paul Weiss Could Adopt Nonequity Partner Tier in 2024 | Law....

News From Law.com

According to several people with knowledge of the firm, partners at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison are mulling over the possibility of adding a nonequity partner tier as early as 2024. The goal of making such a change would be to retain and attract counsel-level attorneys and senior associates who have been tempted by similar offers from competing firms. Paul Weiss has also been considering converting bonuses paid to equity partners, who earn north $20 million under the current compensation model, into profit-sharing. Adopting a two-tier partnership would add Paul Weiss to the majority of Am Law 200 firms that have already done so, leaving only 25 that retain a single-tier partnership, such as lockstep holdouts Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz and Debevoise & Plimpton.

