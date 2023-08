News From Law.com

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison is asking a judge to dismiss a "nonsensical" lawsuit filed against the firm, which alleges legal malpractice as part of a $280 million real estate deal. Plaintiff Randolph Slifka filed the complaint against the firm and real estate partner Peter Fisch in June, alleging they took advantage of his elderly aunt and shorted Slifka some $100 million during the transaction.

August 18, 2023, 2:57 PM

