A New York investment manager is accusing Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison of legal malpractice, claiming in new court papers that the firm and a partner misled his aunt while representing her in a $258 million real estate deal. Plaintiff Randolph Slifka filed the complaint against the firm and partner Peter Fisch on Monday in Manhattan Supreme Court.

June 28, 2023, 4:17 PM

