Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Foliart Huff Ottaway & Bottom on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Jordan Logistics and Richard Gambe to Oklahoma Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Hall Estill Hardwick Gable Golden & Nelson on behalf of Paul Transportation Inc. and Paul Logistics Inc. The case is 4:23-cv-00241, Paul Transportation Inc. et al. v. Gambe et al.

Oklahoma

June 13, 2023, 4:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Paul Logistics, Inc.

Paul Transportation, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson

defendants

Jordan Logistics, Inc.

Richard Gambe

defendant counsels

Foliart Huff Ottaway Bottom

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract