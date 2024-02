News From Law.com

Focused on growth in Houston, Paul Hastings expands its corporate team by hiring three Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld partners who have worked closely together for years in the "sweet spot" at the intersection of securities work and M&A. David Elder, Christopher Centrich and Patrick Hurley joined Paul Hastings on Monday as partners in Houston. Elder said they have worked together on "almost everything of importance" since he joined Akin in 2008.

February 12, 2024, 8:00 AM

