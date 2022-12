News From Law.com

Paul Hastings has brought on a second finance partner from Weil Gotshal & Manges, adding Patrick Bright, a high-yield transactions attorney in its London office. The addition comes just after a week after the firm added former Weil finance partner Morgan Bale on Dec. 7. In an interview, Paul Hastings chair Frank Lopez said that the additions of Bale and Bright is part of a broader strategy at the firm to "diversify" its finance practice.

December 19, 2022, 5:00 AM