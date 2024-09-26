Paul Hastings Managing Director of Finance Leaves for CFO Ro...

News From Law.com

Veteran finance professional Brian Sakala has left his role as managing director of finance at Paul Hastings to take the chief financial officer role at Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld, the firm said Thursday. Sakala is based in Washginton, D.C. Sakala had been at Paul Hastings, where he joined from Cooley, since March of 2023, making him the second high-ranking finance professional to leave that firm in roughly 18 months. The firm's previous CFO, Kathy Deuschle, left the firm in April 2023 before joining Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney as its new CFO in June 2023.

September 26, 2024, 11:07 AM