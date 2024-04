News From Law.com

Paul Hastings, continuing to build across its finance department, has added asset-backed finance partner Shawn Kodes from Weil, Gotshal & Manges, the firm said Wednesday. Kodes, based in New York, will be the new co-chair of Paul Hastings' asset-backed finance group. Joining Kodes is Matthew Nemeth, who worked with Kodes at Weil for a decade, most recently as counsel. He will become partner at Paul Hastings.

April 03, 2024, 9:00 AM

