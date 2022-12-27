Paul Hastings Lawyers Retained by Creditors Committee in FTX...

News From Law.com

A team of lawyers from Paul Hastings are representing the committee of unsecured creditors of bankrupt trading platform FTX. Attorneys' pro hac vice appearances were subsequently this week by Judge John Dorsey of the Delaware Bankruptcy Court, records in the case show. Leaders at the Los Angeles-headquartered Am Law 50 firm confirmed to the public its lawyers' representation of the creditors committee via a statement Thursday. The firm's statement came after a Wednesday article by the Wall Street Journal that reported the nine-member committee had hired Paul Hastings following pitches by various law firms.

December 27, 2022, 4:26 PM