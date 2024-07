News From Law.com

Paul Hastings continues to beef up its new Dallas office, adding Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld partner Michelle Reed, who was a co-head of Akin's cybersecurity, privacy, and data protection practice.Reed, who joined Paul Hastings on Monday, brings the privacy and cybersecurity practice to the Dallas office, where Reed has plans to build a significant team.

July 01, 2024, 9:00 AM