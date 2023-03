News From Law.com

Paul Hastings is bringing on two Shearman & Sterling capital markets lawyers, including partner Grissel Mercado and counsel Maria Larsen in New York. While Mercado has spent her entire 15-year legal career at Shearman, she said she was attracted to Paul Hastings' growth.

March 20, 2023, 6:00 AM

