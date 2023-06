News From Law.com

Paul Hastings, continuing to bolster its finance practice, has hired Perkins Coie partners Dana Syracuse and Josh Boehm. Syracuse, who was the co-chair of Perkins' firmwide fintech industry group as well as co-leader of the firm's blockchain, digital assets and custody group, and Boehm are joining Paul Hastings as partners in New York.

June 21, 2023, 9:00 AM

nature of claim: /