Paul Hastings has hired a Sidley Austin private equity co-leader, Alexander Temel, in Boston, the firm said Tuesday. Temel will serve as Paul Hastings' global co-chair of private equity. Joining Temel is private equity partner William Schwab, who worked with Temel at Sidley. While a Paul Hastings representative declined to comment on Schwab, sources familiar with Schwab confirmed his move to Paul Hastings.

April 23, 2024, 5:00 AM

