Paul Hastings Investment Management Partner Rejoins Akin in ...

Continuing a recent push to expand its investment management practice, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has hired Ira Kustin, who rejoined the firm as a partner in New York more than five years after he departed for Paul Hastings.Kustin is the fourth investment management partner Akin has hired in New York over the last few months. James Munsell joined in January from Sidley Austin, and two others made the move last summer: Max Karpel, who came from Lowenstein Sandler, and Patrick Dundas, who joined from Schulte Roth & Zabel.

February 01, 2024, 4:00 AM

