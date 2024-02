News From Law.com

Colin Diamond, a capital markets partner for 25 years at White & Case who worked on two of the five largest IPOs of all time, has decamped for Paul Hastings in New York, where he will assume the role of firm co-chair of global capital markets. Diamond was chair of White & Case's public company advisory group.

February 05, 2024, 8:00 AM

