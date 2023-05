News From Law.com

In yet another addition to Paul Hastings' roster of trial lawyers, the firm has hired the co-chair of the complex litigation practice at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Susan Leader. Leader joined the firm as a partner on Thursday, based in its Century City office. Prior to joining Wilson Sonsini in the fall of 2021, Leader had been a partner at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld for about a decade.

