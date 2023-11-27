Paul Hastings Continues Growing Funds Practice, Landing Part...

News From Law.com

Anna Rips, a longtime funds partner at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, has decamped for Paul Hastings in New York, the firm said Monday. Paul Hastings said Rips is the eighth partner to join its funds practice in the last nine months, following the addition of John Budetti and six other partners formerly with Kirkland & Ellis. Paul Hastings has been growing its investment funds and private capital practice amid an overall boom in Big Law in the practice and talent war for high-performing partners between elite firms.

Legal Services

November 27, 2023, 4:00 AM

nature of claim: /