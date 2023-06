News From Law.com

The Coca-Cola Co. is trying to nullify the conflict waiver it signed with Paul Hastings by seizing on its one exception: matters that are "substantially related" to matters it currently handles for Coke. The primary Paul Hastings lawyer working for Coke, Jonathan Drimmer, handles human rights matters around the globe. Coke says that's all about protecting Coke's reputation, the same issue at stake in SuperCooler's $100 million fraud lawsuit against Coke.

June 07, 2023, 6:15 AM

