News From Law.com

Paul Hastings has fired back at the Coca-Cola Co., asserting that its representation of a startup suing the beverage giant for $100 million is entirely appropriate and that Coke's attempt to disqualify it from that case is a "technique of harassment" aimed at giving Coke the upper hand in the suit.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 28, 2023, 9:36 AM

nature of claim: /