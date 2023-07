News From Law.com

Today's Am Law Litigation Daily digs into an apt metaphor U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Norway of the Middle District of Florida dreamed up in denying a bid by the Coca-Cola Co. to disqualify Paul Hastings from handling a trade secrets matter against the company. He compares the beverage giant to a "jaundiced-eyed vaudeville actor." It might sound like a stretch, but the comparison is actually quite illuminating once you hear the judge's setup.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 19, 2023, 7:30 AM

nature of claim: /