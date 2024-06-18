Paul Hastings Adds Vinson & Elkins Litigation Partner in Dal...

News From Law.com

Continuing aggressive Texas growth, Paul Hastings has hired another Vinson & Elkins partner in Texas—trial and regulatory enforcement partner Manuel Berrelez in Dallas.Berrelez, who joined Paul Hastings as a partner on Tuesday, arrives shortly after a group of 25 finance lawyers from Vinson & Elkins, including eight partners, moved to Paul Hastings in March in Houston and Dallas. In conjunction with the hirings, the firm launched the Dallas office.

June 18, 2024, 9:00 AM

