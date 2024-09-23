Paul Hastings Adds Sidley Restructuring Partner in Dallas | ...

News From Law.com

Paul Hastings has added Sidley Austin restructuring partner Charles Persons as a partner in Dallas as the firm continues aggressive growth in Texas.The firm has more than tripled its Texas head count over the last year, boosted in part by the launch of its Dallas office in March at the same time it added an eight-partner global finance team from Vinson & Elkins. The firm expects to surpass the 100-lawyer mark in Texas by the first quarter of 2025.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 23, 2024, 9:00 AM