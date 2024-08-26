Paul Hastings Adds Exec Comp Partner From Kirkland, Amid Inc...

News From Law.com

Seeking to bolster its transactional practice capabilities, Paul Hastings has added an executive compensation partner from Kirkland & Ellis. The firm said Monday that Diedre Kalenderian, an executive compensation partner, is joining its compensation, benefits and ERISA practice in Chicago. Paul Hastings, noting her work and roster of clients are "highly synergistic" with the firm, said her addition helps Paul Hastings gain more real estate at the top of the market.

Legal Services

August 26, 2024, 12:02 PM