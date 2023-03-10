Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Brighthouse Life Insurance Co. to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, for a disputed claim under a life insurance policy, was filed by Patrone, Kemp, Bentley & Mace on behalf of Paul D. Harrison. The case is 2:23-cv-00169, Paul D. Harrison as Personal Representative of the Estate of Thomas D. Harrision and as Trustee of the Thomas D. Harrison Trust dated March 12, 2002 v. Brighthouse Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 10, 2023, 5:56 PM