U.S. Supreme Court advocate Paul Clement said Monday that he's worried law schools are harboring a tribal mentality among students that can hurt judicial legitimacy in the long run at a Federalist Society event about promoting civility on college campuses. Clement, who served as U.S. Solicitor General from 2004 to 2008, left Kirkland & Ellis when the firm announced last June that it would stop representing clients in Second Amendment matters.

District of Columbia

February 08, 2023, 1:04 PM