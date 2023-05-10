Lawyers at Jones Day on Wednesday removed a shareholder lawsuit against Apollo Global Management, Univar Solutions and members of Univar's board of directors to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Leland E. Shalgos and the Brualdi Law Firm on behalf of the Paul Berger Revocable Trust, arises from Apollo's $8.1 billion acquisition of Univar and alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. The case is 1:23-cv-02938, Paul Berger Revocable Trust v. Braca et al.
Investment Firms
May 10, 2023, 4:14 PM