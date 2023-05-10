Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jones Day on Wednesday removed a shareholder lawsuit against Apollo Global Management, Univar Solutions and members of Univar's board of directors to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Leland E. Shalgos and the Brualdi Law Firm on behalf of the Paul Berger Revocable Trust, arises from Apollo's $8.1 billion acquisition of Univar and alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. The case is 1:23-cv-02938, Paul Berger Revocable Trust v. Braca et al.

Investment Firms

May 10, 2023, 4:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Paul Berger Revocable Trust

defendants

Apollo Global Management Inc.

Univar Solutions Inc.

Christopher Pappas

Daniel Doheny

David Jukes

Joan Braca

Kerry Preete

Mark Byrne

Rhonda Germany

Richard Fox

Robert Wood

Sstephen Newlin

Varun Laroyia

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract