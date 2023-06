Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ropers Majeski PC on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance Group and Ohio Security Insurance Co. to California Central District Court. The complaint, for property damage and burglary claims stemming from the May 2020 George Floyd protests, was filed by Keosian Law on behalf of Pol Atteu Haute Couture. The case is 2:23-cv-04258, Paul Atteukenian dba Pol Atteu Haute Couture v. Liberty Mutual Insurance.

Insurance

June 01, 2023, 1:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Paul Atteukenian dba Pol Atteu Haute Couture

defendants

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Ohio Security Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Ropers Majeski PC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute