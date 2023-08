Who Got The Work

Clayton J. Vignocchi of Holland & Knight has entered an appearance for Global Lending Services LLC in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case was filed pro se by Arels Patushi on July 17 in Connecticut District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer, is 3:23-cv-00946, Patushi v. Global Lending Services LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

August 31, 2023, 9:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Arels Patushi

defendants

Global Lending Services LLC

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract