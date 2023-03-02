Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against SiFi Networks America, a fiberoptic communications network installation provider, to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Poole Huffman LLC on behalf of Joseph A. Patton, who contends that he was lured under false pretenses to leave his prior position and was eventually terminated after expressing to upper management that a lower level employee should be terminated. The case is 1:23-cv-00873, Patton v. SiFi Networks America, LLC.

Telecommunications

March 02, 2023, 5:58 AM