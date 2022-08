Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Tuesday removed a consumer class action against RealPage Inc. to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of Jibrael S. Hindi on behalf of consumers who received an electronic communication from the defendant that allegedly violated the Florida Consumer Collection Practices Act. The case is 0:22-cv-61527, Patti v. RealPage Inc.

Florida

August 16, 2022, 4:38 PM