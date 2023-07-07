New Suit - Employment

Wells Fargo was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Thursday in North Carolina Western District Court. The court action was filed by Wooden Bowers PLLC on behalf of a former VP lending officer assistant who claims that she was denied several promotions, despite being qualified and was subjected to disparate treatment based on race. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00407, Patterson v. Wells Fargo & Company.

Banking & Financial Services

July 07, 2023, 7:38 AM

Plaintiffs

LaTonya Patterson

Plaintiffs

Wooden Bowers, PLLC

defendants

Wells Fargo & Company

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation