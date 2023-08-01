New Suit - Civil RICO Class Action

Kazerouni Law Group and Kellett & Bartholow filed a civil RICO class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court against Wells Fargo and Early Warning Services. The complaint alleges that Wells Fargo has been opening unauthorized accounts in customers' names, and secretly withdrawing and transferring funds from these accounts with assistance from Early Warning. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03858, Patterson v. Wells Fargo & Co et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 01, 2023, 8:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Bernard J. Patterson

Plaintiffs

Kazerouni Law Group

defendants

Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Early Warning Services, LLC

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims