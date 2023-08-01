Kazerouni Law Group and Kellett & Bartholow filed a civil RICO class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court against Wells Fargo and Early Warning Services. The complaint alleges that Wells Fargo has been opening unauthorized accounts in customers' names, and secretly withdrawing and transferring funds from these accounts with assistance from Early Warning. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03858, Patterson v. Wells Fargo & Co et al.
Banking & Financial Services
August 01, 2023, 8:34 PM