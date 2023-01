New Suit

Walmart and other defendants were hit with a civil rights lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Levin & Zeiger on behalf of Shauna Patterson, contends that the defendants used excessive force to apprehend the plaintiff after she stole a bottle of shampoo. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00272, Patterson v. Walmart, Inc. et al.