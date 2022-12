Who Got The Work

Christopher Gallagher of Thomas Thomas & Hafer has entered an appearance for Walmart in a pending slip-and-fall lawsuit. The complaint was filed Oct. 18 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Sacchetta & Baldino on behalf of Brian Patterson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl, is 5:22-cv-04177, Patterson v. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. et al.